MPs Call for Deeper Understanding of Israel-Palestine Conflict in Schools

Several members of parliament spoke about the importance of schools facilitating a deeper understanding of the Israel-Palestine conflict. They believe that teaching students about the history of the conflict and providing a platform for discussions with teachers' guidance can help tackle misinformation. MPs also emphasized the need for long-term humanitarian aid to Gaza residents.

