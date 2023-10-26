Motorcyclist, 25, killed in accident with lorry in Tuas; driver arrested

The accident at 7.45am on Wednesday took place at the junction of Tuas View Link and Tuas View Walk 2.

A 25-year-old man died on Wednesday following an accident between his motorcycle and a lorry in Tuas.The police said they were alerted to the accident at 7.45am on Wednesday, which took place at the junction of Tuas View Link and Tuas View Walk 2.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic. A video posted on TikTok at around 7.50am on Wednesday shows the lorry stopped in the middle of the junction with an SCDF ambulance parked alongside. headtopics.com

On the ground in front of the lorry, a white tarp can be seen, presumably to cover the motorcyclist’s body, while a motorcycle helmet and storage box lie next to the tarp.The police said that investigations are ongoing.

Read more:

thenewpaper »

Motorcyclist, 25, killed in accident with lorry at traffic junction in TuasSINGAPORE — A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident involving his vehicle and a lorry at a traffic junction in Tuas early on Wednesday (Oct 25) morning. Read more ⮕

36-year-old construction worker installing solar panels in Tuas dies after falling from roofThe 36-year-old man was installing solar panels on the rooftop of a workshop. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Construction worker installing solar panels in Tuas dies after falling from roofA Bangladeshi construction worker who was installing solar panels fell from the roof of a workshop in Tuas on Sunday and later died from his injuries. A Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesman said the 36-year-old man fell from a height of 10m through a skylight, which is... Read more ⮕

Tuas Sing Holdings prices $150m notes at 7.50%pstrongThe notes are due in 2027. /strong/p pTuas Sing Holdings has priced its $150m worth of notes due 2027 at a fixed rate of 7.50% per annum./p pThe notes issues are under the $900,000,000 multicurrency medium-term note programme established by the board of directors of Tuas Sing on 18 February 2013. Read more ⮕

How Tuas Mega Port is charting a new course for SG's industrial property sectorpstrongAs of 2Q23, total industrial stock in the West Planning Region reached 261.3 million sq ft./strong/p pUpcoming demand for Singapore's logistics and warehouse space is likely to gravitate toward Tuas and its surrounding areas, thanks to the Tuas Mega Port. Read more ⮕

Wednesday’s South Africa (Greyville) form analysisRace 1 (1,400M) (3) FIRE TONIC is lightly raced and looks the pick of Stuart Ferrie’s two runners. He has been improving gradually and the drop back in trip should suit. (1) AMBER SKY has... Read more ⮕