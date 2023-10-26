Motorcyclist, 25, killed in accident at Tuas traffic junction; lorry driver arrested

A screengrab of a video on TikTok showed a white tarp, presumably used to cover the body of the motorcyclist, on the ground in front of a lorry.

In response to TODAY's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a lorry and a motorcycle which occurred at the junction of Tuas View Link and Tuas View Walk 2 at about 7.45am on Wednesday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic, the police said. The police added that a 46-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.A white tarp, presumably used to cover up the body of the motorcyclist, is also seen on the ground in front of the lorry with a motorcycle helmet on top of it.

