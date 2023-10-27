Mothership’s press accreditation suspended until March 27 for breaking PUB embargo

SINGAPORE – Media outlet Mothership will have its press accreditation suspended for six months until March 27, 2024, forMothership published an article on its website and a Facebook post on theThe suspension means Mothership’s representatives will not be able to attend briefings and press conferences by government agencies.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) said: “Mothership.sg had submitted their representations to MCI. “MCI made the final decision to suspend Mothership.sg’s press accreditation for a total of six months, until March 27, 2024 (inclusive).”In a previous statement on Sept 29, Mothership said investigations found that the embargo breach was a result of an editorial team member failing to observe protocols and breaching safeguards.

It was the second time in two years that the online news site, which was officially launched in February 2014, had broken an embargo on a government announcement.before they were announced in the Budget on Feb 18, 2022. The suspension ended on Aug 18, 2022. headtopics.com

