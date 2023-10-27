Mothership's press accreditation suspended for 6 months after second embargo breach in 2 years

The press accreditation of Singapore media outlet Mothership has been suspended for six months until March 2024 after it broke an embargo on a government announcement for the second time in less than two years.After Mothership submitted its representations to MCI, the ministry decided to suspend the media outlet's press credentials for six months until March 27, 2024.

Mothership's managing editor Martino Tan said in a statement on Friday that his team would"in the next five months work hard to earn the right" to press accreditation again. "Press accreditation is a serious responsibility and a reflection of our duty to our audiences. We have begun implementing stricter and more precise systems for the handling of embargoed information," he added.

While its press accreditation is suspended, Mothership will not be able to attend briefings and press conferences held by government agencies. After breaking the embargo in September, Mothership said it had suspended a member of its editorial team for prematurely publishing the article. headtopics.com

In February 2022, Mothership’s accreditation was also suspended for six months after it broke an embargoed Budget 2022 announcement on details of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) increases. At the time, Mr Tan said it would “strengthen our internal processes and implement the necessary remedial actions”.By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with TODAY to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

