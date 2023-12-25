Mother reunites with long-lost son after 40 years

For nearly four decades, Ms Wang Wen Lian did not know if her son Hsu Hu-chin was alive. She had left Taiwan, the place of her son’s birth, in the 1980s when he was just a toddler, to return to Singapore because of some family issues, and lost contact with him. But her prayers were answered at last when she finally saw her son, now 42, over a Zoom video call on Dec 21. “How are you, Hu-chin? Mama has really missed you,” Ms Wang said on that call, her voice cracking.

“Even though it’s been 40 years, I’ve prayed every night for your well-being.” Leaning forward to take a closer look at him on the computer screen, she added: “You look a lot like your father.” Mr Hsu contacted The Straits Times seeking help to look for his long-lost Singaporean mother. It was a last-ditch attempt by Mr Hsu to find his mother, after previous fruitless efforts to look for her via social media and her past employer, Singapore Airlines, where Ms Wang worked as a stewardess in her younger days





