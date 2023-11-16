Most SGX-listed issuers disclose board diversity policies, but more details needed: Study

Most issuers listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) have disclosed board diversity policies, but these disclosures need to be more detailed, according to a study released on Friday. The study to review the board diversity disclosures of 538 issuers listed on SGX was done by PwC Singapore after it was appointed by the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) and the Council for Board Diversity. It covered the disclosures published as at July 31.

The study found that 89 per cent of the issuers had disclosed a board diversity policy. For most of the others, their deadline to make such disclosures was not yet passed. Most of the issuers that disclosed their board diversity policy described how a combination of skills, experience and diversity among directors could serve the company’s needs and plans. The SGX listing rules on board diversity disclosures apply to annual reports for financial years starting from Jan 1, 2022. Companies can disclose diversity aspects such as gender, skills and experience, age and educational backgroun

