More People in Southeast Asia Favor China Over US, Report Says

For the first time, more people in Southeast Asia favour an alignment with China over the US, should they be forced to choose between the major powers. This, according to a report by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute. The report said better trade and investment relations may be a driving force behind China's jump in favour. However, distrust in China has also ticked higher.

Over half the respondents have little to no confidence in Beijing to contribute to global peace, security, prosperity and governance. Most respondents think China's economic and military power could be used to threaten their country's interests and sovereignty

