More older former smokers need lung cancer screening, experts say

"A lot of times people don't consider themselves a smoker because they haven't smoked in 10, 15 or 20 years," ACS Chief Scientific Officer Dr. William Dahut said at a press conference. Annual screening would then be appropriate for nearly five million US smokers and former smokers, the ACS said.

New data show that as former smokers' lung cancer risk from smoking goes down, their risk of these malignancies from aging goes up, ACS researchers said at a press conference on Monday. To develop the new guideline, ACS researchers conducted extensive reviews of the medical literature, computer models, and intervention and surveillance data from the US National Cancer Institute.

"Recent studies have shown extending the screening age for persons who smoke and formerly smoked, eliminating the years since quitting requirement and lowering the pack per year recommendation could make a real difference in saving lives," Dr Robert Smith, a senior vice president at the ACS, said in a statement.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: 57-year-old Chinese-Chilean table tennis player wins over crowd at Pan American GamesSANTIAGO, Chile: Table tennis player Zeng Zhiying left China all alone for an adventure in Chile in 1989.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Brazil child cancer deaths linked to soy farming, study findsSAO PAULO: Soy farming has been linked to a rise in child cancer deaths in Brazil, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the oilseed and one of the top users of pesticides for protecting crops from disease and pests, according to a study in the South American country.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Apple revamps Mac line-up and pricing with new family of chipsThe 14-inch MacBook Pro laptop will start at US$1,599 (S$2,180) and a 16-inch version starts at US$2,499. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Commentary: Britney Spears' new memoir reminds us how destructive child stardom can beThe star details in her memoir how the constant public scrutiny of her body and physical appearance, being valued for her sexuality and treated as a commodity have characterised her entire life.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Hamas releases new hostage video, Netanyahu denounces 'cruel propaganda'JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned as 'cruel psychological propaganda' a video released on Monday (Oct 30) by Hamas that shows three hostages seized by the Islamist movement on Oct 7.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Is Singapore rushing to stay ahead in digital asset hub race with spate of new licences?At least 5 firms received nods from the Singapore regulator in a span of two weeks last month. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕