More nests, fledglings removed in Orchard Road after attacks by crows

Officers from NParks arrived at about 8.50am, and half an hour later, the crows were at it again, attacking five passers-by who got too close to the tree where they roosted.

All five of them were men, and the attacks prompted the NParks officers to get help from Orchard Central’s staff to set up barriers to cordon off the area.‘A sight to be behold’: Pigeon poo causes $26,000 worth of damage to London flatBarriers to cordon off the area outside Orchard Central were set up and a sign saying “beware of crows” was also put up. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUANBut the avian duo allegedly responsible for the menacing Orchard Road pedestrians remain free.

The Straits Times is unable to confirm if the entire area has been stripped of crows’ nests and fledglings, and has contacted NParks for more information. NParks was prompted to act following attacks on pedestrians by at least two crows in the Orchard Road area. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUANDescribing their actions as “not humane”, she asked the officers how they would feel if they were in the crows’ shoes, as the birds were simply trying to protect their offspring. headtopics.com

On Thursday, NParks group director of wildlife management Ryan Lee said the authorities adopt a range of measures to manage the population of crows, which is an invasive species from South Asia.in Bishan after they attacked pedestrians. They had been trapped before being euthanised – a departure from the previous practice of culling crows by shooting, which was carried out in 2020 near Block 642 Desker Road following complaints of attacks.

