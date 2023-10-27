More care centres for seniors, financial aid for ITE graduates among social support plans in Forward Singapore report

The 180-page Forward Singapore report is the result of dialogues and engagement sessions over 16 months, and includes both policy moves to assure Singaporeans that their basic needs will be met, and efforts to spur mindset change.The aim is for more to enter secondary schools through Direct School Admission, up from about 10 per cent now

Streaming to be abolished to cater to diverse needs and abilities in different subjects, rather than focus on overall academic abilityTechnical and community care workerITE graduates may receive Central Provident Fund top-ups to help them purchase homes or save for retirement

An ecosystem of support for caregivers to be created and access improved to available resources, such as through caregiver support groups Better retirement adequacy through enhancements to programmes such as the Silver Support Scheme and Matched Retirement Savings Scheme, and raising the CPF Enhanced Retirement Sum headtopics.com

Expanded Friendly Streets initiative to cover all towns, which will have more pedestrian crossings and wider and more accessible footpaths, among other thingsMore senior-friendly fittings to choose from for Housing Board flatsNew Singapore Government Partnerships Office to facilitate interactions between citizens and government agencies

