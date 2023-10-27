More active ageing centres, boost to retirement schemes for seniors: Forward SG report

The new programme aims to keep those aged 65 and older active and social, allowing them to go about their daily activities with greater ease.

Existing measures to help seniors meet basic financial needs for retirement – such as the Workfare Income Supplement scheme, Silver Support Scheme and Matched Retirement Savings Scheme – will also get a boost.released on Friday, the Government said that although it has been expanding the nation’s aged care infrastructure by building more nursing homes and senior care centres, as well as increasing the capacity of home care services, this is not enough.

"By living among their family, friends and neighbours and participating in social activities and physical exercises, seniors can delay frailty and deterioration of health." One goal is for eight in 10 seniors to have access to activities, such as at active ageing centres near their homes by 2025.More senior care centres, which provide custodial day care and rehabilitation services, will also be built, alongside more home care options for those who need more help.

Changes to the physical environment will also make for safer and more pedestrian-friendly neighbourhoods. For one thing, all towns will have features like more pedestrian crossings, wider and more accessible footpaths, and traffic-calming measures. In addition, traffic lights will be programmed to reduce the time it takes to activate the green man, and increase the duration of crossing time.

Neighbourhoods and existing homes will also be fitted with more senior-friendly amenities and features so that seniors can go about their daily activities more easily and safely. These include revamped linkways, more shelters, barrier-free access ramps and rest points, and colourful signs to help older folk find their way home.version of the Enhancement for Active Seniors programme will offer a wider variety of senior-friendly fittings for HDB flats.

