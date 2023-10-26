MOM mandates hourly breaks for migrant workers working in hot weather

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced on Tuesday (Oct 24) immediate measures for the welfare of outdoor workers in the face of rising temperatures to reduce the risk of heat stress. Effective immediately, outdoor workers facing temperatures of at least 32 degrees Celsius will be mandated to take a minimum 10-minute rest break in the shade every hour.

The move is a response to concerns about outdoor workers risking heat stress from extended exposure to high temperatures. In consultation with the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) Heat Stress Expert Panel, MOM introduced a comprehensive set of measures to mitigate the risk for workers. The measures include acclimatization, hydration, rest, and shade.

New employees must gradually acclimatize to outdoor work, and all outdoor workers must hydrate at least hourly, taking regular rest breaks in shaded areas to dissipate accumulated body heat. One notable measure requires employers to monitor the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) hourly during outdoor work, particularly during the hottest parts of the day. headtopics.com

When the WBGT reaches 32 degrees Celsius or higher, a mandatory 10-minute rest break under shade must be provided for workers involved in strenuous physical activities. For workers with pre-existing health conditions, the rest duration may need to be extended as advised by their doctors.

Workplaces are also encouraged to implement a buddy system for early recognition of heat injury symptoms and prompt interventions. Other supporting measures include rescheduling outdoor work, ventilating workplaces, providing appropriate clothing, closely monitoring worker health conditions, establishing emergency response plans, and monitoring WBGT. headtopics.com

MOM said it will conduct inspections to ensure that these measures are effectively implemented, and employers will be legally obligated to adhere to them under the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Act.While these measures aim to protect workers, there are concerns among some employers about potential disruptions to work processes. The Workplace Safety and Health Council advises firms to collaborate with relevant authorities to minimize the impact on businesses while ensuring worker safety.

Read more:

IndependentSG »

Manufacturing output grows 10.7% MoM in SeptemberpstrongExcluding the biomedical manufacturing segment, output would’ve grown by 17.9% MoM. /strong/p pSingapore’s manufacturing output rose by 10.7% MoM, but decreased 2.1% YoY September 2023, according to the latest data released by EDB Singapore./p pExcluding biomedical manufacturing, which recorded a 18. Read more ⮕

Retrenchments up in Q3, but employment landscape for residents 'healthy', says MOMRetrenchments in Singapore rose in the third quarter of 2023 given the weaker economic outlook but this comes alongside labour market expansion and an increase in total employment. Read more ⮕

Retrenchments, unemployment in S’pore up in Q3 but job market continues to expand: MOMRetrenchments rose by 900, from 3,200 in the second quarter to 4,100 in the third quarter. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Condo resale volumes drop 18.4% MoM in SeptemberpstrongOver 700 units got resold during the month./strong/p pThe number of condo units resold in September hit 738, translating to an 18.4% decrease from August's record of 905 units./p pThe September volume was 35.9% lower than the September 2022 record, according to 99.co and SRX. Read more ⮕

MOM enhances measures to reduce heat stress risk for outside workerspstrongMeasures include monitoring of the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature for every hour of outdoor work performed./strong/p pThe Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has enhanced its measures to reduce the risks of heat stress for outdoor workers. These measures will take immediate effect. Read more ⮕

World fossil fuel demand to peak by 2030, transition to clean energy 'unstoppable': IEAThe International Energy Agency’s (IEA) latest Net Zero Roadmap report said that while the “path to the 1.5 degrees Celsius target is narrowing”, there are “legitimate reasons to be hopeful. Read more ⮕