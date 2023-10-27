MOM halts work at height amid investigation into latest worksite fatality

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has launched an investigation into the accidental death of a Bangladeshi worker at a construction site and instructed Energetix, which was carrying out work at the site, to stop all high-altitude work.

A statement MOM released on Wednesday (Oct 25) noted that under safe work measures, companies carrying out work must communicate to workers precautions for working at heights, including the use of safety belt devices and fall protection devices.At around 2 pm on Sunday (Oct 22), a 36-year-old Bangladeshi worker fell from a ten-metre-high skylight at a Tuas worksite. The worker was carrying out installation work for solar panels on the roof when he fell.

He was swiftly transported to the hospital but, despite medical efforts, succumbed to his severe injuries at the National University Hospital. The construction work at the site was managed by Energetix, while the employer of the deceased worker was identified as BBG Electrical Engineering.'We need to do better' - PAP MP calls on companies to re-examine work procedures in wake of latest worksite fatality headtopics.com

The deceased worker’s employer has arranged to have his body repatriated to Bangladesh. The Foreign Workers Assistance Fund will also allocate financial aid to support the bereaved family during this challenging time.The Ministry of Manpower recently published its biannual Workplace Safety and Health Report, which revealed disconcerting statistics. In the first half of this year, 14 individuals lost their lives due to work-related injuries, equating to 0.8 deaths per 100,000 employees annually.

While these figures reflect a decline compared to previous statistics, with 28 workplace fatalities in the first half of 2022 and 18 in the second half, the recent series of work-related fatalities is alarming. headtopics.com

