MOH explains process for awarding Covid-19 Resilience Medals

'Rigorous' process in deciding who gets Covid-19 Resilience Medals, says MOH as it acknowledges whole-of-society effort in pandemic fight SINGAPORE — When deciding who to award the Covid-19 Resilience Medal to, the Ministry of Health (MOH) sought to be as inclusive as possible, while ensuring that standards are met and that the process is rigorous.

Covid-19 cases in S’pore top 56,000 in first week of December, people urged to wear masks in crowded placesCovid-19 infections jumped to 56,043 in the week of Dec 3 to 9, a 75 per cent increase over the 32,035 infections in the previous week, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Dec 15. MOH advised the public to wear masks in crowded places even if they are not sick, especially indoors or around vulnerable people. A second Covid-19 treatment facility will be opened at Singapore Expo Hall 10 to increase the number of beds for Covid-19 patients.

Company Allegedly Giving Out Healthcare Awards for Money; MOH InvestigatingThe Ministry of Health said it will take enforcement action against anyone found to have breached advertising guidelines. Dr Desmond Wai has been offered the title of Gastroenterologist of the Year by Global Health Asia Pacific (Ghapac) for a fee of $10,000. He declined the offer.

Higher subsidies for surgical implants in Singapore from Dec 2023Patients in Singapore who require surgical implants will receive higher means-tested subsidies and will not be subjected to a dollar cap starting from December 2023. The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced a new Implant Subsidy List that includes commonly-used implants in public healthcare institutions. The implants have been assessed to be clinically effective and cost-effective by MOH's Agency for Care Effectiveness (ACE). Currently, patients in certain wards and day surgery settings receive subsidies for all implants, but the subsidies are capped. This has led to little incentive for implant manufacturers to reduce their prices.

Singapore Faces Resurgence of COVID-19 InfectionsSingapore is grappling with a resurgence of COVID-19 infections and recommends individuals to receive an additional dose of an updated vaccine.

Large Outbreaks of Diseases Killing Children Amidst Covid-19 PandemicLarge outbreaks of diseases that primarily kill children are spreading around the world, a grim legacy of disruptions to health systems during the Covid-19 pandemic that have left more than 60 million children without a single dose of standard childhood vaccines.

Covid-19 Infections Plateau in SingaporeCovid-19 infections in Singapore have plateaued over the past week, with experts stating that it is too early to determine if the peak has been reached. Hospitalizations and ICU admissions have also been reported.

