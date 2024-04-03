MOE to increase funding for special education schools to attract and retain educators

The Ministry of Education (MOE) works closely with social service agencies to attract and retain special education (SPED) educators to meet the growing demand for teachers, teacher aides, allied professionals and vocational educators in SPED schools. There are ongoing recruitment efforts to attract university graduates and diploma holders from diverse backgrounds with the relevant skills, competencies and dispositions.

MOE is also committed to strengthening the SPED sector as a system by raising the professionalism of teachers, as well as equipping teachers with the necessary skills and competencies. MOE will increase funding to SPED schools between 2024 and 2026 to raise the average salaries for teachers and teacher aides to maintain market competitiveness and strengthen the professionalism of the sector. Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman said this in reply to an MP’s question in Parliament on Wednesday (Apr 3

