Modern Couples Concerned About Health Before Marriage

Modern couples are waiting to settle down at older ages — and one area of growing concern is health before marriage, says DTAP Clinic’s Dr Jessica Beh.Back in the 1980s, brides in Singapore tied the knot at a median age of 23.6 years. By 2012, it climbed to 28 years — and then inched up to 29.3 years by 2022. Similarly, the median age of grooms in 2022 stood at 30.7 years, up from 30.1 compared to 2012.

Modern couples are waiting to settle down at older ages, taking stock of concerns over financial security, partner criteria, career readiness, and other commitments before entering into an official union. As young couples are becoming more informed than ever, health before marriage has been an area of growing concern. A study by the National Library of Medicine in the United Kingdom found that half of respondents favoured making premarital screenings obligatory before tying the kno





