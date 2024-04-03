Minister of State for the Ministry of Home Affairs speaks on the necessity of the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act

Armed with deadly weapons and out to seek revenge, 10 gang members arrived at a rival gang member's flat. When they could not find him at home, the gang attacked his parents instead, which resulted in them suffering fractures. Seven of the gang members were eventually dealt with under the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act (CLTPA), which allows the Minister for Home Affairs to detain or place someone under police supervision for security reasons.

Cases like these illustrate why the Act is still necessary, said Minister of State for the Ministry of Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim in Parliament on Wednesday (April 3), where the law was renewed for the 15th time for another five years. Individuals issued a detention order can be detained for up to 12 months, while those given a police supervision order are subjected to police supervision for up to three year

