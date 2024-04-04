Millions of Americans Face Food Insecurity Despite Economic Growth

The group turned the spotlight on the stark realities of millions of Americans who are food-insecure. With a tongue-in-cheek statement suggesting that hungry Americans could ‘sustain themselves on positive economic statistics,’ the group drew attention to the irony of overlooking the basic needs of millions while celebrating economic growth.

CEO Joel Berg aptly noted the disparity between the elite’s focus on economic indicators favoring the wealthy and the harsh realities experienced by many of ordinary Americans. Despite claims of economic recovery, the high costs of living persist, fueled by corporate price gouging that continues to burden families across the nation. Many households faced significant financial strain, resulting in people forgoing meals due to insufficient food supplies. Nearly all of these households indicated that they could not afford nutritionally balanced meals

