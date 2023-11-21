Miles Bridges' Late 3-Pointer Lifts Hornets Over Celtics in Overtime

Miles Bridges, recently reinstated from an NBA suspension, drilled a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 6 seconds left in overtime to lift the Charlotte Hornets to a 117-114 victory over the Boston Celtics. Bridges finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Hornets to their fourth straight win.





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card boast an impressive bonus earn rate suited for SIA fansKrisFlyer miles chasers, the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card might be the easiest, most fuss-free miles card for you. This card lets you earn KrisFlyer miles directly with no conversion fee (unlike miles cards like the UOB PRVI Card we also reviewed).

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

4 bridges at Changi Airport to undergo strengthening works by mid-2024; 3 were built in 1981This is the first time bridge decks at Changi Airport need to be lifted part-by-part to facilitate maintenance works. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Owner charged with negligence over Indonesian glass bridge that shattered, killing touristLocal police found that he also owns two other glass bridges, which have since been closed. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Remember local girl group Cherry Chocolate Candy? Ex member shares update on the Talentime 2001 winnersIt's been 22 years since Cheryl Miles, Claudia Chan and Cristal Simon became Singapore's most famous girl group.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum makes Boston history in defeating NetsJayson Tatum scored 32 points on Saturday night as the Boston Celtics pulled away midway through the fourth quarter to remain unbeaten with a 124-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in New York.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Wildfires erupt in southern Lebanon, civil defence blames Israeli shellsBEIRUT — Firefighters in Lebanon were battling wildfires late on Tuesday (Oct 31) that Lebanese civil defence said had been sparked by Israeli shelling, with the flames visible for miles as darkness fell. The fires started around 5.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »