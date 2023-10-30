Mike Pence, former vice president, drops out of Republican presidential campaign

Pence's surprise announcement at the Republican Jewish Coalition donor conference in Las Vegas made him the first big-name candidate to drop out. Trump is the runaway frontrunner in the race.

A spokesperson for Pence did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his endorsement plans. Trump's lead is so large it may not matter, however, and contenders also might decide to stay in for longer. No clear-cut alternative has emerged since the DeSantis campaign has languished after a disappointing start.Pence, 64, publicly broke with Trump, lambasting the former president for his role in the Jan 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol.

Trump has built one of the biggest primary leads in US electoral history, according to opinion polls. They show most Republican voters have embraced, or do not care about, Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him and his efforts to overturn the result. headtopics.com

A stolid campaigner short on charisma, Pence was low on cash by October. He failed to catch fire in the first Republican nominating state of Iowa despite spending time and resources there. In several past elections, former vice presidents have succeeded in becoming a major party's White House nominee, including Republican George H.W. Bush in 1988 and Democrat Al Gore in 2000. Biden himself was vice president to Barack Obama.

Former US vice president Mike Pence drops out of Republican presidential campaignLAS VEGAS: Former US Vice President Mike Pence ended his cash-strapped presidential campaign on Saturday (Oct 28), after struggling for months to convince Republican voters he was the best alternative to the man he once served with unswerving loyalty, Donald Trump. Read more ⮕

