Migrant Workers Partner with Animal Welfare Volunteers to Care for Stray Animals in Singapore

Every Saturday night, in a far-flung industrial corner of Singapore, a crew of volunteers brings food to the stray animals that shelter at factories in the area. As the feeders approach, cats and dogs emerge from the shadows and wait expectantly at the factory gates. The six core members of local animal welfare group The Stray Affairs have become a familiar sight. But the other six days of the week, it is migrant workers living and working in the area who keep the animals fed and healthy.

In this industrial fringe where migrant workers are thought to be merely transient, they have fostered unlikely bonds with the stray animals by becoming their caretakers. “They serve as our eyes and ears on the street,” said The Stray Affairs member Daryl Mah, 25





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Migrant worker in Singapore awarded S$13,677 in owed salaryAfter a mediation and legal process lasting close to six months, a migrant worker in Singapore finally received on Nov 21 salary owed to him by his previous employer, a sum that came up to S$13,677.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singapore Launches Framework to Protect Healthcare Workers from Abuse and HarassmentA framework aimed at protecting healthcare workers from abuse and harassment was launched in Singapore. The framework provides a common definition of abuse and harassment and a set of standards to safeguard workers. Healthcare workers can take immediate action to protect themselves from harm.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Python Hacked to Death at Singapore MarketA 2m-long python was repeatedly hit by plastic pails and crates at Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village and finally hacked to death. Cooked food stall assistant Ricky Cheong, 54, was fined $1,000 for the act. Snakes in Singapore cannot seem to catch a break, not having enjoyed the best reputation in human tradition, religion, literature and media. In the past eight years, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) has received a yearly average of about 14 cases of snakes abused and killed either by hot water or insecticide, and stuck on glue traps. This is only the tip of the iceberg as the actual scale of abuse in Singapore is still not known, said Acres co-chief executive Anbarasi Boopal, popularly known as Anbu. “There is no accurate data available as the snakes, in most cases, are already killed, and people do not call Acres but just dispose of the body

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Bubble Tea Operators in Singapore Prepare for Mandatory Nutrition LabellingBubble tea operators in Singapore are preparing for the mandatory nutrition labelling scheme for freshly prepared beverages. By Dec 30, outlets must carry Nutri-Grade labels on their menus. Toppings like pearls and jellies must be labelled with their sugar content.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Singapore's ComLink+ Scheme Empowers Low-Income FamiliesThe recently announced Community Link (ComLink+) scheme for low-income families fleshes out a key plank of Singapore’s Forward Singapore vision, namely the strategic shift towards empowering those in need.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singapore Launches Book on Sport and Highlights Lessons from Sporting LegendsPresident Tharman Shanmugaratnam emphasizes the importance of grit and multiracialism in sports during the launch of a book on sport in Singapore. The event also celebrates Sport Singapore's 50th anniversary and showcases a sports heritage exhibition.

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »