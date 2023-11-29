Migrant worker in Singapore awarded S$13,677 in owed salary

After a mediation and legal process lasting close to six months, a migrant worker in Singapore finally received on Nov 21 salary owed to him by his previous employer, a sum that came up to S$13,677. A migrant worker in Singapore was awarded S$13,677 in owed salary after the Employment Claims Tribunal ruled in his favour. Migrant workers’ rights group Transient Workers Count Too had helped the worker prepare for the tribunal against his former employer.

The group alleged that the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management, which helped the worker calculate his claims, had erred in its calculations. SINGAPORE — After a mediation and legal process lasting close to six months, a migrant worker in Singapore finally received on Nov 21 salary owed to him by his previous employer, a sum that came up to S$13,677. After a previous mediation effort between the worker and his employer arranged by the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) had failed





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

National monuments of Singapore: Singapore Conference HallWhat is a National Monument? Who gazettes them? How many national monuments are there in Singapore? To date, the Preservation of Sites and Monuments, a division of National Heritage Board, has identified and gazetted 75 buildings, structures and sites of national significance as an integral part of Singapore’s built heritage.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Singapore experiences highest-ever October temperature of 36.3°CSINGAPORE — Singapore experienced its hottest October day on Oct 9, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Wednesday (Nov 1).

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Woman in viral hospital argument with police deported, barred from SingaporeSINGAPORE — A woman who became infamous in Singapore after uploading TikTok videos of herself arguing with the police in hospital has been deported and banned from re-entering Singapore.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Can Singapore host major sporting events?Former Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin and Singapore Aquatics president Mark Chay discuss the possibility of Singapore hosting major sporting events and which events it should target.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Migrant workers celebrate Deepavali away from homeIndian migrant workers in Singapore were treated to an evening of festivities on Deepavali, making them feel closer to home.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Sales start for regular-priced tickets to Singapore Grand Prix 2024Singapore Grand Prix race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd has announced that it will start sales of regular priced tickets for the 2024 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, after early bird tickets have sold out one month ahead of the expected promotional phase. The regular priced tickets will go on sale come Nov 1, 2023, at 10.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »