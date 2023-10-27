Microsoft updates its flagship and ultraportable Surface laptops

October 27, 2023 4:54 AMMicrosoft has introduced two new Surface devices: the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and the Laptop Go 3.

The Laptop Studio 2 is coupled with a 14.4" PixelSense Flow touchscreen and a 120Hz refresh rate, along with Omnisonic speakers that support Dolby Atmos. Other perks include an AI-enhanced full HD Studio Camera with Dolby Vision IQ (an extension of HDR) and up to 18 hours of battery life.On the other end, we have the Surface Laptop Go 3, the lightest and most portable Surface Laptop. This 12.4" ultra-portable weighs less than 1.13kg. Despite the small form factor, you still get a full-size keyboard and a large touchpad.

Aside from the 12.4'' PixelSense touchscreen, the laptop has other quality-of-life features like Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio, dual Studio Mics and an HD webcam.Microsoft has also introduced Microsoft Concierge, a convenient support service located at Harvey Norman Millenia Walk. Concierge staff onsite will assist with Windows-related software queries, such as device set-ups or providing guidance on using Microsoft software. headtopics.com

Consumers who pre-order the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Laptop Go 3 from now till Nov 8 will enjoy exclusive pre-order promotions. Pre-order the Laptop Studio 2 through Surface's retail partners to receive a complimentary Xbox Wireless Controller with PC Cable and Xbox Wireless Headset (worth SGD239.80 in total), or opt for Microsoft's direct store to get a complimentary Surface Slim Pen 2 (worth $210).

