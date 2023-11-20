Microsoft Hires OpenAI Co-Founder Sam Altman After His Shock Sacking

Microsoft announced on Monday (Nov 20) the hiring of OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman following his shock sacking from the company whose ChatGPT chatbot has led the rapid rise of artificial intelligence technology. OpenAI has appointed Mr Emmett Shear, a former chief executive of Amazon's streaming platform Twitch, as its new chief executive officer (CEO) despite reported pressure from Microsoft and other major investors to reinstate Mr Altman.

OpenAI's board sacked Mr Altman on Friday, with United States media citing concerns that he was underestimating the dangers of its tech and leading the company away from its stated mission — claims his successor has denie





