Mexico to pitch Acapulco aid plan as search for hurricane survivors goes on

"The 15 billion (pesos) should go the victims in Acapulco," Lopez Obrador told reporters during a regular press conference, referring to the funds held in the trusts. The government would not need to amend Mexico's 2024 budget to cope with the Acapulco response, a Mexican official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.Looting quickly broke out as the city's population of nearly 900,000 became desperate for food and water after Otis, which slammed into the iconic beach resort with unexpected ferocity, far exceeding meteorologists' initial forecasts.

Acapulco's home state of Guerrero depends heavily on tourism, putting pressure on battered hotels to reopen quickly. The state is also one of Mexico's poorest, and has long been ravaged by gang violence, complicating the recovery.

The government of Guerrero, the resort's home state, said on Tuesday that the number of missing people had risen to 58.

