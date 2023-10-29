Mexico throws troops, aid into Acapulco as hurricane death toll rises

on Wednesday, wrecking homes, hotels and businesses with 266kmh winds which downed power lines and communications, leaving the city of nearly 900,000 inhabitants incommunicado.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said most of his cabinet was already in or headed for Acapulco, and that he would return there later on Sunday to lead recovery efforts as thousands of soldiers and police descended on the city.

Dozens of pieces of broken boats dotted the bay on Sunday, with smashed yachts and dinghies piled up on the shore."We ran, we jumped down, and we left the ship all alone," he recounted from a pier where he gazed at the water, remembering waves seven meters high. headtopics.com

Residents in flooded areas have criticized the lack of government help. Many are struggling to find food and water. His fiery political broadsides triggered criticism that Lopez Obrador was downplaying the gravity of the disaster, even as families desperately searched for missing relatives and more drowned victims were recovered from Acapulco's bay.

Reuters could not immediately verify how boxes with such donations had been marked. Presidential spokesman Jesus Ramirez said Calderon was"lying," and accused some politicians and media outlets of trying to benefit from the tragedy. headtopics.com

Clean up efforts are likely to take time, and the government has said Otis had damaged 220,035 homes in Guerrero - a number just shy of the 223,924 homes registered in Acapulco in 2020.

