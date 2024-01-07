Mercury may hide diamonds, study finds

The planet Mercury could be hiding a glittering secret behind its unusually dark colour, according to a study by researchers at Sun Yat-sen University in Zhuhai, southern China. The scientists said their observations and modelling suggested that the graphite content that gave the planet its distinctive appearance could be much lower than previously estimated, with diamonds and other carbon forms possibly also present.

If previous estimates of carbon levels on the planet’s surface were accurate, a substantial portion of the element must be present in other forms, such as tiny diamond particles and amorphous carbon, which has no crystalline structure, they said. The study, published by the peer-reviewed journal Nature Astronomy on Thursday (Jan 4), was based on previous research in the United States into data collected by Nasa’s Messenger, the first spacecraft to orbit the planet





