'Whole concept nothing but cruel': Men on secret Facebook group where women name and shame guys they dated He is young, single, and looking for 'The One'. 'It's hard to meet people organically these days. We work too much,' the 30-year-old told AsiaOne on Nov 28. 'Dating apps are a good way to meet people. I met my ex on it.' But to his horror, Marcus found out that a stranger had posted a screenshot of his Tinder profile on SG Women Ask on Nov 24.

This is a Facebook group where thousands of women share what they know about the men they have met from dating apps in Singapore. Nothing malicious about him so far, he said. One member commented about his smile, while another revealed that he previously dated an influencer. But Marcus is uncomfortable that his dating profile has been shared on social media without his consent, something he described as 'harassment'. 'I don't like strangers commenting about my private life and whom I've dated,' Marcus said. 'It's not a nice feeling to have our dating profiles being shared like this





