Megah Rise Mall ceiling collapses in Petaling Jaya, three people injured

Megah Rise Mall said in a statement on Facebook that the ceiling of the car porch collapsed on Oct 28, 2023.

Facebook user Fiona Ng shared a video of the incident on her social media page showing the ceiling collapsing while security guards ushered people to safety.The video posted by Ms Ng has garnered over 66,000 views as of Monday morning.

In a statement on Facebook, Megah Rise Mall confirmed that the porch ceiling collapsed during strong wind and heavy downpour on Saturday at around 3pm. "We are currently investigating the cause of the incident and are taking immediate action to manage and address the situation.The Megah Rise was launched by PPB Properties back in December 2022.

