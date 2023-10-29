Me & My Money: He started reading books on investing in primary school

Mr Shivom Sinha was not yet a teenager when he picked up One Up On Wall Street: How To Use What You Already Know To Make Money In The Market by Peter Lynch.

SINGAPORE - Mr Shivom Sinha, who heads a start-up, had a head start in developing an interest in investing. He was not yet a teenager when he picked up the best-selling One Up On Wall Street: How To Use What You Already Know To Make Money In The Market by Peter Lynch and found himself engrossed in it.Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile deviceResend verification e-mail

The Big Read in short: Coping with the inevitability of banking, e-payment services disruptionsSINGAPORE — A long-awaited date with her national serviceman boyfriend for Ms Nazrana Shaheen ended up being cut short, no thanks to a banking services disruption by DBS Bank and Citibank on Oct 14. Read more ⮕

When couples fight over their CPF money during divorceDivorcing couples often fight to have bigger share of cash instead of CPF which is seen as “illiquid”. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Anywheel issues warning about scammers posing as its staff to cheat people of their moneyThe ruse is believed to have taken place in the Orchard area over the weekend. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Today in Pictures, Oct 27, 2023Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

The Big Read: With no foolproof way to prevent banking and e-payment services outages, what can businesses and consumers do?SINGAPORE — A long-awaited date with her national serviceman boyfriend for Ms Nazrana Shaheen ended up being cut short, no thanks to a banking services disruption by DBS Bank and Citibank on Oct 14. Read more ⮕

AMKFSC Community Services rebrands as Allkin Singapore to reflect its growing workFrom its start in 1978 in Ang Mo Kio, the agency has expanded to operating in over 40 locations. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕