MBK Partners to sell Japanese jewellery brand Tasaki for over $500 million -sources

MBK has also approached several private equity firms in a bid to sell them the brand, two of the sources said.Established in 1954, Kobe-based Tasaki is known for pearl jewellery and operates over 100 retail stores in Japan, across Asia and in Europe.

MBK took the company private in 2017 in a 31.5 billion yen ($209.5 million) buyout to help speed up decision-making and expand outside Japan. The buyout came nearly a decade after a 7 billion yen capital injection by MBK saved Tasaki from a crisis caused by intense competition with cheap Chinese pearls. The investment resulted in huge returns when MBK exited in 2015.

MBK has invested in a number of Japanese companies including Godiva Japan and nursing care provider Tsukui Holdings. Advocacy groups Human Rights Now and Justice for Myanmar in 2021 called Tasaki to end all business with Myanmar Pearl Enterprise (MPE) when the United States imposed sanctions on MPE. The groups accused Tasaki of supporting the junta by maintaining business with the state-owned enterprise.

The alleged Myanmar ties have limited the scope of potential bidders, said one of the three sources, as well as a fourth person with knowledge of the sale process.

