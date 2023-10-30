Matthew Perry’s most memorable performances beyond Friends

was one of the biggest TV stars of the past three decades thanks to his role on Friends, the blockbuster sitcom that ran from 1994 to 2004 and continues to be enormously popular in the streaming era.

But Perry had a long and varied career that included films, many other series and the occasional play. Here are some of his most memorable performances.Born and raised in Canada, Perry moved to Los Angeles as a teen to become an actor. He found early success, appearing in some of the 1980s’ most popular sitcoms (Charles In Charge, Silver Spoons, Growing Pains) and dramas (Highway To Heaven, Beverly Hills, 90210).

The New York Times called it a “lacklustre comedy”, but other critics, including the late renowned American film critic Roger Ebert, saw some sweetness beneath the one-liners.Perry leans into his nebbishy side in The Whole Nine Yards, a crime caper in which he plays a put-upon dentist who becomes entangled with an ex-gangster. headtopics.com

Reviews were middling when it was released – the Times called it “underwhelming, amusing only in fits and starts” – but the cast keeps things light and entertaining, and the film’s reputation has improved over time. But you can give the 2004 sequel, The Whole Ten Yards, a pass.During and after Friends, Perry guest-starred in acclaimed series including The West Wing (2003), Scrubs (2004), The Good Wife (2012 to 2013) and Cougar Town (2014).

The best was Go On, a sitcom starring Perry as a freshly widowed sports-talk host who goes to group grief therapy. Created by former Friends writer and producer Scott Silveri, it’s funnier than it sounds.Perry teamed with Thomas Lennon for a remake of one of the most famous sitcoms in history, which seems like a bad idea until you consider that the original was itself an adaptation of the 1968 film (which was based on the 1965 Neil Simon play). headtopics.com

'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies of possible drowning at 54LOS ANGELES :Actor Matthew Perry, beloved star of the top-rated 1990s U.S. television sitcom "Friends" as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing, died on Saturday after apparently drowning in a hot tub. He was 54.The Los Angeles Times and TMZ. Read more ⮕

'Friends' star Matthew Perry, who struggled with substance abuse, dead at 54LOS ANGELES — Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the top-rated US television comedy "Friends" and chronicled his decades-long battle with substance abuse in a memoir last year, died on Saturday (Oct 28) at age 54. Read more ⮕

Friends actor Matthew Perry dies at 54, found in hot tubLOS ANGELES – Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom Friends, was found dead at his home Saturday, US media reported. He was 54. First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told... Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry dead at 54 from apparent drowningThe actor, who played Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom, was found in a jacuzzi at the home and no drugs were found at the scene. Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry, 54, found dead in hot tubLOS ANGELES - Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s for his starring role in the hit US television comedy Friends, was found dead at age 54 on Saturday in a hot tub at a Los Angeles-area home, the Los Angeles Times and TMZ.com reported. Both news outlets cited unnamed law enforcement sources for their reports, which Reuters... Read more ⮕

Fans flock to remember Friends star Matthew Perry in New YorkFans of the actor, known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, gathered outside the New York apartment building used in the show's filming. Read more ⮕