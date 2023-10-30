Matthew Perry’s most memorable performances beyond Friends

was one of the biggest TV stars of the past three decades thanks to his role on Friends, the blockbuster sitcom that ran from 1994 to 2004 and continues to be enormously popular in the streaming era.
But Perry had a long and varied career that included films, many other series and the occasional play. Here are some of his most memorable performances.Born and raised in Canada, Perry moved to Los Angeles as a teen to become an actor. He found early success, appearing in some of the 1980s’ most popular sitcoms (Charles In Charge, Silver Spoons, Growing Pains) and dramas (Highway To Heaven, Beverly Hills, 90210).
The New York Times called it a "lacklustre comedy", but other critics, including the late renowned American film critic Roger Ebert, saw some sweetness beneath the one-liners.Perry leans into his nebbishy side in The Whole Nine Yards, a crime caper in which he plays a put-upon dentist who becomes entangled with an ex-gangster.
Reviews were middling when it was released – the Times called it “underwhelming, amusing only in fits and starts” – but the cast keeps things light and entertaining, and the film’s reputation has improved over time. But you can give the 2004 sequel, The Whole Ten Yards, a pass.During and after Friends, Perry guest-starred in acclaimed series including The West Wing (2003), Scrubs (2004), The Good Wife (2012 to 2013) and Cougar Town (2014).
The best was Go On, a sitcom starring Perry as a freshly widowed sports-talk host who goes to group grief therapy. Created by former Friends writer and producer Scott Silveri, it's funnier than it sounds.Perry teamed with Thomas Lennon for a remake of one of the most famous sitcoms in history, which seems like a bad idea until you consider that the original was itself an adaptation of the 1968 film (which was based on the 1965 Neil Simon play).