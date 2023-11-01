Mass exodus of Afghans as deadline to leave Pakistan arrives

"My heart doesn't really want to return to Afghanistan but I have no other choice," said 32-year-old Irfanullah, as he waited to be deported. Human Rights Watch has said Afghans awaiting resettlement to the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada after fleeing the Taliban government are at risk of deportation after their Pakistan visas expired.

After fleeing to Afghanistan, 35-year-old Benafsha, four months pregnant with her seventh child, was waiting to be processed before moving on to her province of origin, Kunduz, with her family. "The constitution of Pakistan gives every person who is present on this soil right to a fair trial but these refugees have been denied that right," said Moniza Kakar, a Karachi-based human rights lawyer.

"Enough is enough, tell us the route and we will arrange a vehicle and leave today. This humiliation is too much," said 35-year-old Baaz Muhammad, who was born in Pakistan to refugee parents, as he watched a bulldozer raze his home.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Afghans return to Taliban rule as Pakistan moves to expel 1.7 millionKARACHI, Pakistan: As the clock ticked down to the Nov 1 deadline Pakistan set for undocumented migrants to leave the country, Muhammad Rahim boarded a bus from Karachi to the Afghan border.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Pakistan's Fakhar has no regrets over missed hundredKOLKATA : Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has no regrets about missing out on a World Cup hundred, for he knows how important it was to try and boost their net run-rate in Tuesday's comprehensive win against Bangladesh.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Inzamam steps down as Pakistan chief selector after conflict of interest allegationsFormer captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has stepped down as Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chief selector on Sunday after allegations of a conflict of interest.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Pakistan central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 22%Pakistan's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged on Monday, as expected, and forecast inflation would ease in the months ahead after a sharp jump last month.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: WHO warns of 'imminent public health catastrophe' in GazaGENEVA: A "public health catastrophe" is imminent in Gaza, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday (Oct 31) amid overcrowding, mass displacement and damage to water and sanitation infrastructure.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Thailand’s Cabinet offers $1,900 and soft loans to encourage citizens to leave IsraelThe government found that several Thais were reluctant to leave Israel due to financial issues. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕