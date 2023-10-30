MAS sees budding recovery in electronics, financial sectors as global environment turns

By next year, the decline in global chip sales is projected to reverse and show growth of 11.8 per cent.

Global semiconductor sales recorded its 14th consecutive month of year-on-year contractions in August, although the pace of decline slowed to 7.1 per cent in the July–August period, from 19 per cent in the first half of the year.

In contrast, most memory and logic chipmakers remained in the doldrums, as producers of IT products such as smartphones and PCs opted to use chips and other parts stored in inventory in favour of new orders. headtopics.com

The MAS noted that major chip companies are forecasting a cautiously optimistic revenue outlook for the coming quarters. In particular, China - the world’s largest chip market - has posed a significant drag on global chip sales since the third quarter of 2022.

The other industry that could benefit from an improvement in the overall global macro environment would be the financial sector, MAS said.