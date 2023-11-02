MAS bans DBS from new business ventures for 6 months after multiple disruptions

The pause imposed by the regulatory body on the Republic's largest bank comes after a series of disruptions to its services throughout the year. During this six-month period, the authority will not approve any new business acquisitions made by the bank either.MAS said the move to disallow DBS from reducing the number of its branches and ATMs would ensure that there are enough alternatives for the bank's customers if there are new disruptions. This directive will remain in place until MAS is satisfied with DBS' progress in enhancing its operational resilience, the authority added.

DBS currently has an additional capital requirement of about $1.6 billion, which MAS imposed in May. This followed a disruption to the bank's digital banking and ATM services on May 5, which was preceded by a widespread disruption on March 29.

MAS added that it will take up to 24 months for DBS to execute the planned changes to improve the resilience of its digital banking services. Ms Ho Hern Shin, deputy managing director of financial supervision at MAS, said: "DBS must put in place immediate measures to ensure service reliability while it continues to invest in the longer-term efforts to bolster its operational resilience.

