Marusan Banana Soy Milk Recalled in Singapore

Marusan banana soy milk from Japan is being recalled due to possible product spoilage, said the Singapore Food Agency on Sunday. The move comes after Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency recalled the products, which are also imported into Singapore. Consumers who have purchased the listed products should not consume them. Those who have consumed the products and feel unwell should seek medical attention.

