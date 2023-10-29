Martin wins thrilling Thailand Grand Prix to cut gap to Bagnaia

Martin finished ahead of KTM's Brad Binder and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia after an intense battle for the top three spots. But Binder was demoted a position for exceeding track limits, meaning he finished third behind Bagnaia.

Martin set a lap record when he secured pole on Saturday and led from start to finish, claiming his fifth straight sprint victory of the season. The Spaniard led for majority of the race on Sunday before conceding the lead with four laps to go.

But on the penultimate lap, Martin saw a gap to make a daring overtake on the inside and Binder had no choice but to concede the lead as the Spaniard held on to take the chequered flag.

