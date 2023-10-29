Marseille soccer match against Lyon called off after Lyon bus attacked

SkyItalia footage showed damage to the bus windows and Lyon coach Fabio Grosso being led into the stadium by two assistants. He was covering his face with his hands, which were stained with blood.

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Dortmund and Frankfurt play out gripping 3-3 drawFRANKFURT : Borussia Dortmund maintained their unbeaten start to the season when they earned a 3-3 draw away at Eintracht Frankfurt in a roller-coaster Bundesliga match on Sunday. Read more ⮕

India without injured Pandya for World Cup clash with wounded EnglandLUCKNOW, India : India vice-captain Hardik Pandya will miss their World Cup match with England as he continues to recover from a left ankle injury so the hosts may stick with his replacement Suryakumar Yadav, batsman KL Rahul said on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza warJERUSALEM: Israeli forces waged ground operations against Hamas in Gaza on Sunday (Oct 29) in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of a three-week-old war aimed Read more ⮕

Woman who put feet up against pole in SBS bus arrested for being a public nuisanceA woman was arrested last Thursday for being a public nuisance after she had a dispute with a bus captain on an SBS Transit bus. In a video posted on TikTok, the woman is seen resting her feet on the seat in front of her. Pasted on both sides of the bus – and on the same... Read more ⮕

Colombia rescues kidnapped mother of Liverpool soccer player Luis DiazThe Colombian attorney general's office said officials were investigating the kidnapping of the parents of soccer player Luis Diaz. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕