Marketmind: Japan's dramatic FX, bond market divergence

Before then, purchasing managers index reports for several countries, including India, South Korea and Indonesia are on tap, as well as Indonesian inflation, South Korean trade, Hong Kong retail sales and Australian housing data.

This calls into question the strength of China's recovery. Economic surprises had recently risen to the highest since May, and stocks had rallied five days in a row. That run was brought to a halt on Tuesday.

But if the yuan is under pressure, it is nothing compared to the onslaught Japan's yen is facing. After the Bank of Japan on Tuesday scrapped the 1 per cent ceiling for the 10-year government bond yield, the yen sank to a new one-year low against the dollar and a fresh 15-year low against the euro.

This suggests investors are not sure what the longer term implications are, or they are not fully convinced by the BOJ's actions. Or both.

