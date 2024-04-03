Mark Wahlberg stars in movie about a dog

In Arthur The King, American actor Mark Wahlberg (centre) plays an adventure racer who forms a connection with a stray dog. LOS ANGELES – There are dog lovers – and then there are dog lovers who adore them, despite being allergic. One of those diehards is American actor Mark Wahlberg, who went a step further and starred in a movie about a dog.Based on a remarkable true story, Arthur The King sees the Oscar-nominated star play an adventure racer who befriends a wounded stray dog he names Arthur.

The pup then decides to accompany him and his team on a gruelling 700km, 10-day endurance race across the Dominican Republic. As the humans are pushed to their limits, Arthur helps them understand what winning truly mean

