Marcus Loh takes over from Ling Weihong to lead PAP Sengkang East branch

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Sengkang East branch will have a new chairman from Nov 1, as Marcus Loh takes over from Ling Weihong. The ruling party announced this on Thursday (Oct 26), adding that Ling would be redeployed within the party.

Loh, a party activist since 2015 and currently a council member in the PAP Policy Forum, has been actively involved in the Sengkang GRC community with the rest of the PAP’s team for several months. He was present during their National Day walkabout with Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing and Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu to distribute the Singapore flag to Sengkang residents.

“Marcus has been with the Party since 2015 and held various positions of responsibility. In his time with PAP Sengkang East, I have personally observed him to be humble and hardworking. Just as importantly, Marcus is always ready with a listening ear and a willing heart. He connects well with residents and takes good care of them. I’m proud to call Marcus my friend and hand over stewardship of the branch to him,” explained Ling in a social media posting. headtopics.com

“Today, I have been announced as the branch chairman of Sengkang East for the People’s Action Party from 1 November 2023. It is an honor to be a part of Team Sengkang, working with comrades associate professor Elmie Nekmat and Ms. Theodora Lai, under the lead of Dr. Lam Pin Min,” posted the incoming PAP Sengkang East branch chairman.

Loh said that the role of Sengkang East chairperson is a heavy responsibility and one that he is humbled to be shouldering. “I am determined to roll up my sleeves and build on our Party’s record of service for Sengkang residents over many years through the sincere efforts of the chairpersons and activists before me,” added Loh, who was previously a party activist in the Braddell Heights division at the Marine Parade GRC. headtopics.com

Read more:

IndependentSG »

PAP introduces another new face in Sengkang GRCSINGAPORE — Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP) on Thursday (Oct 26) announced a new branch chair in the opposition-run Sengkang Group Representation Constituency. Read more ⮕

Games-United States takes gold medal breather at Pan Am GamesSANTIAGO : The United States Pan American Games gold medal machine shut down on Thursday while track cyclist Nicholas Paul put Trinidad and Tobago on top of the podium for the first time in Santiago with a win in the men's sprint.After piling up 59 gold medals over the first five days of the Games the U. Read more ⮕

Thaksin’s daughter takes over as Pheu Thai leaderMs Paetongtarn Shinawatra replaces Mr Cholnan Srikaew, who stepped down end of August. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

‘Aurora borealis’ in suburban Malaysia takes locals by surpriseResidents of Sungai Besar in Selangor were delighted to see the night sky glowing in glorious green. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

‘Aurora borealis’ in suburban Malaysia takes locals by surpriseResidents of Sungai Besar in Malaysia could be forgiven for thinking they were looking at the northern lights in Scandinavia on Tuesday when the night sky glowed in different shades of green. Photos of the natural phenomenon were shared on Facebook, with other social media... Read more ⮕

Liverpool clash with Toulouse takes Comolli back to AnfieldPARIS: Liverpool's home meeting with Toulouse on Thursday (Oct 26) might not be their biggest European game of recent seasons, but the match offers a chance for a figure who was once highly influential on Merseyside to return to Anfield. Read more ⮕