'Many more to die' from Gaza siege, UN warns on day 21 of war

Emergency personnel work at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas continues, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Oct 27, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed SalemJERUSALEM: The UN warned Friday (Oct 27) that"many more will die" in Gaza from catastrophic shortages after nearly three weeks of bombardment by Israel in response to Hamas staging the deadliest attack in its history.

"People in Gaza are dying, they are not only dying from bombs and strikes, soon many more will die from the consequences of (the) siege," said Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN's agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

In Geneva, the UN human rights office raised the alarm over war crimes, saying"the atrocious attacks by Hamas ... amounted to war crimes" but also pointing to Israel's Gaza bombardment. A first tranche of critically needed aid was allowed in at the weekend but since then only 74 trucks have crossed. Before the conflict, the UN says an average of 500 trucks were entering Gaza every day. headtopics.com

His words echoed an EU leaders' call on Thursday for"continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid" to those in need via"humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs". Hamas' armed wing also said Israeli troops had tried to stage"a large-scale amphibious operation on Rafah's coast" in southern Gaza at dawn but it had been thwarted by their fighters, saying the soldiers had"fled by sea, leaving behind a quantity of weapons".

"I have never felt such a feeling of helplessness," said 23-year-old Ella Ben Ami whose parents were kidnapped. With recurring nightmares every single night, she says she feels"like the living dead".

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab nations condemn bombardmentGAZA/JERUSALEM: Israeli forces carried out their biggest Gaza ground attack overnight (Oct 26) in their 20-day-old war with Hamas as anger grew in the Arab world over&n Read more ⮕

Israel bombards Gaza, prepares invasion as Biden urges 'path to peace'GAZA/JERUSALEM: Israel is preparing a ground invasion of Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday (Oct 25) while Israeli shelling killed more Palestinian civilians and Read more ⮕

Israel bombards Gaza as Putin warns conflict could spread beyond Middle EastGAZA: Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip as it prepared for a ground invasion it says is aimed at annihilating the Palestinian militant group Hamas as Russia warned the conflict could spread beyond the Middle East. Read more ⮕

Israel bombards Gaza as Putin warns conflict could spread beyond Middle EastGAZA/JERUSALEM — Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip as it prepared for a ground invasion it says is aimed at annihilating the Palestinian militant group Hamas as Russia warned the conflict could spread beyond the Middle East. Read more ⮕

At UN, Iran warns US will 'not be spared' if war in Gaza continuesUNITED NATIONS: Iran's Foreign Minster Hossein Amirabdollahian warned at the United Nations on Thursday (Oct 26) that if Israel's retaliation against Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip doesn't end then the United States will "not be spared from this fire. Read more ⮕

Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab nations condemn bombardmentGAZA/JERUSALEM — Israeli forces carried out their biggest Gaza ground attack in their 20-day-old war with Hamas overnight as anger grew in the Arab world over Israel's relentless bombardment of the besieged Palestinian territory. Read more ⮕