Manufacturing output grows 10.7% MoM in September

The startup offers a matchmaking space where determining one’s eligibility for a loan from a bank requires very limited personal data.

Condo resale volumes drop 18.4% MoM in September

Over 700 units got resold during the month.

The number of condo units resold in September hit 738, translating to an 18.4% decrease from August's record of 905 units.

The September volume was 35.9% lower than the September 2022 record, according to 99.co and SRX.

Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre SG looks into cell-based manufacturing

It plans to initially deploy its digital transformation in Singapore before moving globally.

Mandatory hourly breaks for some outdoor workers when weather gets too hot: MOM

As part of enhanced measures to reduce heat stress risks, workers performing "heavy physical activities" must be given these rest breaks when the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature is 32 degrees Celsius or higher.

MOM implements hourly breaks for outdoor workers, as Singapore gets hotter

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there. SINGAPORE — Employers are now required to provide outdoor workers hourly breaks of at least five minutes when it gets too hot.

Indonesia budget surplus narrows as of end-September

JAKARTA : Indonesia's budget surplus narrowed in the year to September to 67.7 trillion rupiah ($4.27 billion), or 0.32 per cent of gross domestic product, its finance minister said on Wednesday, compared with a surplus of 147.2 trillion rupiah at the end of August.

MOM enhances measures to reduce heat stress risk for outside workers

Measures include monitoring of the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature for every hour of outdoor work performed.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has enhanced its measures to reduce the risks of heat stress for outdoor workers. These measures will take immediate effect.