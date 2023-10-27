Manhunt for Maine mass shooter extends to another night

Law enforcement members search for a suspect, following a deadly mass shooting in Lewiston, in Bowdoin, Maine, US on Oct 26, 2023.

Police did not know if Card was inside when the operation began and the amplified messages were"standard search warrant announcements", a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson said, adding that officials were"doing their due diligence" in tracking down leads.

The city on the banks of the Androscoggin River went quiet, with almost no cars on the roads, just a few people outside, and many downtown businesses closed. Rifle-toting security agents in bulletproof vests guarded the hospital where many of the shooting victims were taken. headtopics.com

Police circulated photographs of a bearded man in a brown hooded sweatshirt and jeans at one of the crime scenes armed with what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle. The bloodshed rattled towns throughout Androscoggin County that were under shelter-in-place orders as they joined the growing list of US communities to suffer from a gun massacre.

The 18 fatalities are close to the annual number of homicides that normally occur in Maine, which has fluctuated between 16 and 29 since 2012, according to Maine State Police. Also among the dead was Bryan MacFarlane, 40, who was part of a group in the deaf community participating in a cornhole tournament at Schemengees Bar & Grille when he was killed, his sister Keri Brooks told CNN. headtopics.com

US Representative Jared Golden, a Democrat from Lewiston, told reporters he has reversed his opposition to an assault weapons ban as a result of the tragedy.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Police hunt for man linked to major mass shootings in US city of Lewiston, MaineOfficials said there were multiple casualties but declined to provide figures. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Police hunt for man linked to major mass shootings in US city of Lewiston, MaineOfficials said there were multiple casualties but declined to provide figures. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

US police scour Maine for man sought in Lewiston mass shootingsLEWISTON (Maine) — Hundreds of police fanned out across the state of Maine hunting for a man wanted in connection with mass shootings at a bar and a bowling alley in the town of Lewiston, as news outlets reported a death toll ranging from 16 to 22, with dozens more wounded. Read more ⮕

At least 16 killed, dozens wounded in Maine shootings; manhunt for suspect under wayOfficials said there were multiple casualties but declined to provide figures. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

At least 18 killed, 13 wounded in Maine shootings; manhunt for suspect under wayOfficials said there were multiple casualties but declined to provide figures. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

At least 16 killed, dozens wounded in Maine mass shooting: ReportAt least 16 people were killed and 50 to 60 were wounded on Wednesday (Oct 25) in mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, CNN reported, citing multiple law enforcement sources. Read more ⮕