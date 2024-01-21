Mandatory Legal Ethics Education on the Horizon for Lawyers and Law Students

Mandatory legal ethics education is on the horizon for lawyers and law students. Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon announced on Jan 8 that more mandatory legal ethics education is on the horizon for lawyers and law students. This has been the subject of public discussion since the 2022 furore over the trainee lawyers who were found to have cheated in the Part B Bar Exams in 2020.

However, the significance of these proposals needs to be understood in the wider context of legal education and legal practice. Education alone is good, but not necessarily sufficient. The answer is information asymmetry — lawyers know a lot more about the law than their clients do, and this imbalance gives rise to the possibility of abuse. Very often, clients are at the mercy of what their lawyers tell them, without any practical way to verify whether the information is correct. This is not necessarily because lawyers intentionally overcomplicate things, but because law is inherently a complex discipline





