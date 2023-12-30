Mandarin Immersion Programs in US Face Challenges Amid Sino-US Tensions

Students at Walnut Hills Elementary School in Greenville, Michigan, where parents earlier this year successfully rallied to save a Mandarin immersion programme from a phase-out. All are home to publicly funded Mandarin immersion programmes, where kids as young as three years old spend half of each school day taking their regular classes – like math, science or physical education – entirely in Chinese.

Most of the programmes began during a period of American engagement with China under the administration of Barack Obama, when Mandarin was increasingly seen as a language of global business, optimism for bilateral cooperation was the norm and federal grants for Chinese language learning were more abundant. Eight years later, to say the dynamics have shifted would be an understatement. Sino-US tensions now cast doubt over business opportunities in the mainland, while record-high proportions of Americans view China negatively





