Manchester United midfielder Fernandes is "not captain material", says Keane

"What I saw today, I would take the captaincy off Fernandes. He is not captain material," Keane said on Sky Sports."He's whinging, he's moaning.

"I would start with that because the manager can control that. He is the opposite to what I would want as a captain." Keane, a former United captain, echoed Gary Neville's thoughts on Fernandes after the side's 7-0 thrashing at Liverpool last season, their heaviest loss since 1931.

Fernandes grew increasingly frustrated during that game in March, waving his arms wildly, falling theatrically and gesturing to manager Erik ten Hag to sub him off. "I think some of his behaviour in the second half has been a disgrace," Neville, also a former captain at United, said that night."(United) have not been epitomised more than Bruno Fernandes, who has been embarrassing - a shambles - in this game.""Today having watched him again I would take the captaincy off him 100 per cent," Keane said on Sunday. headtopics.com

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Haaland double leads City to 3-0 win over United in Manchester derbyMANCHESTER, England: Manchester City's Erling Haaland struck his first two goals at Old Trafford as they ran roughshod over Manchester United in a 3-0 thrashing in Sunday's heated Premier League derby. Read more ⮕

Man City wary of Rashford threat despite poor form, Walker says before derbyMarcus Rashford remains a dangerous opponent despite the Manchester United forward's underwhelming form this season, Manchester City captain Kyle Walker said ahead of Sunday's Premier League derby. Read more ⮕

Haaland gets double as Man City outclass Man Utd, wins for Liverpool and VillaMANCHESTER, England : Manchester City offered a gleeful reminder of the gulf in class between themselves and Manchester United with a dismissive 3-0 win at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday. Read more ⮕

Nketiah hat-trick fires Arsenal to 5-0 win over Sheffield UnitedLONDON – Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah ended his scoring drought in stunning fashion with a hat-trick in his side's 5-0 home thrashing of hapless Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday. The 24-year-old, who made his full England debut this month, had not... Read more ⮕

Nketiah hat-trick fires Arsenal to 5-0 win over Sheffield UnitedLONDON: Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah ended his scoring drought in stunning fashion with a hat-trick in his side's 5-0 home thrashing of hapless Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday (Oct 28). Read more ⮕

Nketiah hat-trick fires Arsenal to 5-0 win over Sheffield UnitedLONDON: Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah ended his scoring drought in stunning fashion with a hat-trick in his side's 5-0 home thrashing of hapless Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday (Oct 28). Read more ⮕