Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag Realistic About Champions League Hopes

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he is realistic enough to know that securing a place in next season's Champions League will be difficult with the club 11 points out of fourth place and a growing injury list to contend with. United, who are sixth in the Premier League, have played two games fewer than fourth-placed Aston Villa and will look to close the gap to eight points when they play at Chelsea later on Thursday.

With Tottenham Hotspur one place above them in fifth, United have their work cut out to claim a place in Europe's elite club competition. "I know it will be very difficult because we are not in a good position," said Ten Hag."But we want to win every game, that is the standard we have here ... We have to catch up. But I also know we have had a lot of problems so I am a realistic ma

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia Airlines is now Manchester United’s official commercial airlineFormer United defender Patrice Evra flew to Kuala Lumpur on Malaysia Airlines for the unveiling of the partnership and said his flight was “perfect”.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Malaysia Airlines becomes Manchester United's official airlineKUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia Airlines announced a long-term partnership with professional football clubManchester United, solidifying its position as the club's official commercial airline.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

United States slipped out of the top 20 happiest countries in the worldLatest Breaking News

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

US to bring resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza for United Nations vote on FridayWASHINGTON: The United States will bring a UN draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an Israel-Hamas hostage deal to a

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Alcohol-Related Liver Disease on the Rise in the United StatesAlcohol-related liver disease is the leading cause of death from excessive drinking. Death rates are on the rise in the United States, with a 39% increase in recent years. The disease is curable in the earliest stages, but many people do not realize they have it until it is too late.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

8 incidents in 2 weeks: What’s going on with United’s planes?Most of the incidents reported in the last two weeks required emergency landings or diversions.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »