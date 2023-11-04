Manchester City's Jeremy Doku shines in victory over AFC Bournemouth

Young Belgian winger Jeremy Doku was outstanding for champions City, opening the scoring and creating two more goals as struggling Bournemouth were hammered at The Etihad. Pep Guardiola's team have 27 points after 11 matches, one more than Tottenham Hotspur who host Chelsea on Monday

